Fraud, money laundering cases filed against Tareen, son

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case of fraud and money laundering against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali, accusations which the politician calls “totally fabricated”.

According to Geo News, FIA Lahore registered a case of alleged fraud of several billion rupees against them on March 22. The first information report states that Tareen allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to another company which is reportedly owned by his son and close relatives. It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were “patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains” for Jahangir’s family.

Speaking to Geo News, Tareen said the allegations by FIA are “baseless”. He said a private audit firm had already validated the accounts of his companies. The PTI leader stressed all the shares were transferred in accordance with the law and accounts law.

In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Tareen said: “The FIA’s latest claims against me and my family are totally fabricated. I have already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to FIA notice. Unfortunate to see them go on another smear campaign against me and my family without establishing anything illegal.”