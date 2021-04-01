Death of Anjuman Faizul Islam president condoled

Rawalpindi : Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir held meeting with prominent social personality of Rawalpinid and poet, colonel (r) Mian Jameel Athar at his residence and offered condolences with him over the death of his brother-in-law President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar and his brother Dr. Mian Rasheed, says a press release.

On the occasion while appreciating President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar, Shah Ghulam Qadir paid rich tribute to his services. Shah Ghulam Qadmir said that it is difficult to fulfill the gap created after the death of President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar. Shah Gulam Qadir said that the social and religious services of President Anjuman Faizul Islam Mian Siddique Akbar will always be remembered.

On the occasion Shah Ghulam Qadir expressed condolences with the heirs of Mian Siddique Akbar and Dr. Mian Rasheed.