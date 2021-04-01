England opener Roy joins IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad

LONDON: England opening batsman Jason Roy has joined Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, his county side Surrey announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old looked likely to miss out on the tournament after no bids were made for him during the mini-auction in February.

At the time, Roy tweeted that it was a “massive shame” he was not going to be involved, but he will now team up again with compatriot Jonny Bairstow after the pair shone in the recent Twenty20 and One-day International series in India.

Roy will also work under coach Trevor Bayliss, who left the England and Wales Cricket Board two years ago after helping England win the 50-over World Cup.

Australian David Warner is captain of the Hyderabad-based side.

During the recent T20 series with India, Roy scored 144 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 132.

Personal reasons were cited for his withdrawal from the 2020 IPL and he was released by Delhi Capitals before this year’s auction.

“Marsh has made himself unavailable for the competition for personal reasons, allowing Sunrisers to select a new player after the formal drafting process,” said a statement on the Surrey website.

“Roy will now be unavailable for selection for Surrey for the months of April and May, with the IPL set to finish on May 30.

“He joins Sam and Tom Curran in the competition, with Sam to play for Chennai Super Kings and Tom for Delhi Capitals.” The IPL starts on April 9.