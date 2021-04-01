Committee to submit report on PSL Covid cases tomorrow

LAHORE: The two-member fact-finding committee probing the reasons behind coronavirus cases in the biosecure bubble created for Pakistan Super League (PSL) will submit its report on Friday (tomorrow).

The development was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

Infectious disease experts Faisal Mehmood and Salma Mohammad Abbas were to submit the report by March 31.

However, the process has been delayed for two days and the report will now be submitted to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani by the end of this week.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled were conducted before the league had to be postponed.

The PCB is planning to resume the PSL 6 in May at Karachi. The PCB is expected to announce the final schedule of the remaining PSL matches in the next few days.

An officials said that the remaining matches of the PSL are expected to be held from May 23. He said that the PCB has completed its consultation with the franchises.