Four terrorists nabbed in Pindi

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four alleged terrorists during a raid on a tip-off in Rawalpindi and recovered explosives from their possession.

The CTD spokesperson said the raiding team recovered explosive material, mobile phones and detonators from their possession. The raid was conducted on a tip-off in Rawalpindi’s Bhatta Chowk. The alleged terrorists were also wanted in a grenade attack in Rawalpindi in 2020, where a citizen was killed and more than 15 persons were injured. The spokesperson added that the terrorists were working for a mastermind living in Afghanistan.