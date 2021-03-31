Defaming institutions’ case: Javed Latif’s bail extended

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, accused of allegedly defaming state institutions. The court has extended bail of Javed Latif by April 6 and has summoned counsel of state and Javed Latif for final arguments on the matter for the date.

Township police had registered a treason case against PML-N leader for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions. The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.