Transport system remains suspended following stricter lockdown

Rawalpindi : In the wake of the third wave of coronavirus, the public transport system remained suspended in Rawalpindi on Tuesday as Metro Bus Service (MBS) was not operational from Saddar to Faizabad but operating in federal capital Islamabad jurisdiction, while transporters did not ply public service vehicles (PSVs).

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Rashid Ali said that the Punjab government has banned all kinds of PSVs till April 11. “We have taken strict action against violators and impounded 65 PSVs imposed fine of Rs95,000 and challaned against 82 wagons, buses, and Suzuki,” he said.

On the other hand, local transporters have strongly rejected Punjab government decision and decided to ply buses, wagons, Suzuki etc on roads.

Muthidda Transport Welfare Association (MTWA) President Malik Muhammad Mehboob has strongly rejected the Punjab government’s decision regarding the suspension of PSVs. All kinds of transport plying on roads here in the federal capital, Islamabad means there was no coronavirus, he said. “How we could survive in this situation,” he denounced. “If the government will not take back this decision, we will start protest demonstrations,” he warned.

Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Miss Shumaila told ‘The News’ that they have stopped bus service in Rawalpindi from Saddar to Faizabad till April 11. “We are following the notification issued by the Punjab government,” she said. She said that Metro Bus Service (MBS) was operating in the federal capital because it was not in the jurisdiction of Punjab. But, we are plying busses in Islamabad with proper SOPs, she claimed.

Meanwhile, citizens faced difficulties in reaching their destinations and offices due to the absence of transport. The taxicabs and rickshaw drivers were cashing in on this situation and looting the public with both hands.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq urged the masses to show responsibility and follow the SOPs given by the health authorities. "We cannot control the pandemic without help from the masses," he said.

Punjab government has imposed a ban on all indoor wedding functions, sports, and cultural activities, and festivals in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura from April 1. Outdoor marriages will be banned from April 1-11 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura.

Markets and shopping malls have been directed to shutdown at 6 pm and remain entirely closed on weekends; amusement parks have been closed throughout the province; walking/jogging tracks to remain open with strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs.

Only medical services, pharmacies, bakeries, general stores, milk and meat shops, tire puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoor, flour mills, postal & courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets, filling stations, agricultural machinery workshops and spare parts shops, printing press, call centres (50% staff and no public dealings), and take-away and delivery at restaurants to remain open.

All types of intracity public transport — including Orange Line Train and Metro Bus Service — to remain closed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sheikhupura; however, no restriction on private transport.

All public and private offices have been directed to follow the work-from-home (WFH) policy with 50% staff. Rail services have been ordered to operate at 70% capacity.