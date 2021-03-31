Wheat harvest begins in Punjab; support price up to Rs1,800

LAHORE: Wheat harvest has begun in the Punjab province, the food basket of the country, as growers are enthusiastically engaged in reaping produce amid favorable rates of up to Rs1,800 per 40-kilogram.

Wheat harvesting has been launched in Rajanpur and other border districts of the province. The early signs of production are positive as average 35-40 maund or 40kg per acre in Rajanpur is reported, said Rao Afsar, a small farmer from the southwest. Rates are also encouraging as farmers are getting Rs1,730 to Rs1,760 per maund at their farm from the private sector.

Provincial government put unannounced restrictions on wheat buying by the private sector. District administration initially imposed a ban on wheat purchases by the middlemen, but the ban was lifted after demonstration by the growers in Rajanpur district, Rao Afsar said. This will help easing grain supplies to a great extent.

On adverse impact of rains and hailstorm, Afsar said crop damage from inclement weather could be as high as five to seven percent.

Farooq Bajwa, who planted wheat in Bahawalpur district said harvesting has started in the district and may gain momentum in ten days. The early grown wheat in desert of Cholistan fetched good price of Rs2,000 per maund. However, price in the irrigated area would be around Rs1,800, he observed.

Khalid Khokhar, who owns farm in Multan, said this year crop has largely been healthy with good quality of grain. The rain and gusty wind inflicted some damage but “we may harvest a good crop this year”.

“This is mainly due to minimal attack of rust as rains have been rare throughout the season. Owing to very less rust damage, use of fungicide has been on lower side, reducing some of production cost of the farmer,” said Khokhar. “Wheat crop is expected to be harvested in first week of April in and around Multan district.”

Meanwhile, the Punjab government earmarked Rs170 billion for wheat procurement drive after finalising financing deals with the banks. As per wheat procurement plan, provincial food department decided to make wheat procurement target flexible considering the market sentiments and may buy up to five million tons of grains during the upcoming drive, which is due to be launched from April 1 with issuance of gunny bags. This year the target for wheat procurement in Punjab is 3.5 to 5 million tons, said an official. From April 1, farmers can collect bardana or gunny bags from 384 procurement centres established by the food department, he added. The physical procurement of wheat would start from April 15.

The Punjab government has increased the support price of wheat from Rs1,400 to Rs1,800. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the price of wheat was increased by Rs400 per 40kg in a year, an official said. The price of flour would not be increased despite the upward revision in the support price, he added.

The provincial government has already started preparation for the Ramazan package, under which flour would be available on subsidised rates. Abundant supply of cheap and quality flour for masses will be ensured in Ramazan bazaars, he added.