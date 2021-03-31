Orange Train, Metro, Speedo Bus suspended

LAHORE:The Mass Transit Authority Monday suspended the service of Orange Line Metro Train, Metro bus and Speedo bus in Lahore and eight big cities of the province.

The decision in the regard was taken on Monday and was to be implemented from Tuesday. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has also reduced the staff and closed the Orange Line and Metro Bus stations.

According to the notification issued by the relevant authority, besides Lahore, the intra-city transport, including Metro Bus Service and Speedo Bus Service, would also remain suspended in Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sheikhupura. Orange Line Metro trains were parked at the depot here, while metro buses and Speedo buses were also parked.

Restaurants sealed: Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman sealed several restaurants on MM Alam Road for not implementing Corona SOPs here on Tuesday.

The commissioner paid a surprise visit to MM Alam Road and checked several restaurants and sealed Ziafat, Qawwali and Lao Wing. He ordered a case against the owner and manager of Ziafat. He urged the customers in the restaurant to take care of their health.

ticketed: City traffic police issued tickets to 2,609 heavy vehicles, 2,089 motorcycles, 200 rickshaws, and 155 cars for violating corona SOPs in a day. Traffic police also issued tickets to 114 public transports, 47 mini trucks and four trailers. Around eight cases were registered for violation of corona SOPs in public transport. CTO said that no action would be taken against the car or the bike-rider if he is travelling alone, but in case of carrying two or more persons, safety mask is necessary for all.