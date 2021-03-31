‘Witness to Floyd death called 911’

Minneapolis: A witness at the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd said Tuesday that he made an emergency 911 call right after the incident to report a "murder."

Donald Williams, 33, also recounted how he pleaded with officers on the scene to render assistance to the handcuffed Floyd, who died while being arrested for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death. Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video that went viral kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes.

The harrowing video of Floyd’s death touched off protests against racism and police brutality across the United States and around the world. The woman who took the video also testified on Tuesday and described Floyd as "scared" and "terrified" and "begging for his life."