Multi-national air exercise ACES Meet begins at PAF base

ISLAMABAD: The multi-national air exercise, ACES Meet 2021-1, commenced at an operational airbase of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) are actively participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordanian air forces have been invited as observers. Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), PAF, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Addressing the participants, he said, “International exercises are new neither for the participants nor for the Airpower Centre of Excellence. However, this particular cycle of ACES Meet is unique because participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counterterrorism or composite flying domains. "Therefore, this platform must be fully utilised to share the invaluable experiences for mutual benefits," he said. Defence attaches of Jordan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and air attaché of United States of America also attended the ceremony.