RDA raids illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the special directives of Director General (DG) RDA Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani, has conducted raids at different areas and collected huge amount of fine.

The raids were part of RDA’s ongoing grand operation launched against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised construction. The enforcement staff of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate along with Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA has sealed an under construction building at Eidgah Scheme, Asghar Mall Road.

An FIR has also been lodged against the managing director of an illegal housing scheme. LU&BC Wing also displayed pana flex against illegal buildings along GT Road advising the citizens not to invest in any illegal project which is not approved by the authorities concerned of RDA.

The MP&TE Directorate has also issued challans to five illegal housing schemes. The authority issued notices to other housing schemes whereas fees/charges amounting to Rs85.10 million were collected from various private housing schemes.

On the directives of the DG, the Building Control Wing was conducting crackdown against illegal, unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal buildings.

The RDA spokesman informed that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorised construction and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination. The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in any illegal and unauthorised project, he added.