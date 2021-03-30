20m kids to get polio drops in Punjab: CM

LAHORE:Twenty million children of less than five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops by a contingent of one lac and 20 thousand polio workers during a five-day long drive being started on Tuesday (today) in 36 districts of the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday. Giving details, the CM asserted to achieve the hundred per cent target while observing anti-corona SOPs. He asked the parliamentarians to play their role and directed that effective monitoring of anti-polio teams be ensured as well. Making Punjab a polio-free province is the commitment of the government and collective efforts are needed to be utilised effectively to achieve this target, he added.