11 held for not wearing masks

LAHORE:Two people were booked and 11 arrested in different areas of the City for not wearing masks here on Monday. The district administration officers punished many youngsters on roads for not wearing facemasks. Officials said the action was taken on the direction of DC Lahore who asked Assistant Commissioners to strictly implement Corona SOPs in the provincial metropolis. Assistant Commissioner City Faisan Ahmed visited Chauburji and Azadi Chowk and distributed masks among elderly citizens and punished youngsters on a road. Two FIRs were also registered in Lytton Road police station and five people were arrested for not wearing masks. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi visited Jallo Morr Bazaar and distributed masks. He arrested 6 people for not wearing masks.