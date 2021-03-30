Three murdered over minor issue in Shah Alam Market

LAHORE:Three persons were shot dead and three others shot at and injured in an incident of firing between two trader groups in the Shah Alam Market over a minor issue on Monday. Police said that the shopkeepers on the basis of self-service were busy in collection of money Rs2,000/- from each shop to renovate a street.

On the issue, General Secretary Bara Market Atif Qureshi and vice-president Shah Alam Market Board Chaudhry Zubair exchanged some harsh words with each other. Both the parties resorted to violence and pulled out guns. In the exchange of firing, Atif Qureshi, Zubair and vendor Boota died on the spot. The injured have been identified as Tahir, Imran and Irfan.

The brother of the victim Atif alleged that the suspects Intazar Hussain Lodhi and Taimoor Hussain shot dead his brother over refusal to pay extortion. The incident created panic in the locality. On information of the incident, heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot. Police removed the bodies to morgue and shifted the injured victims to hospital.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and asked the authorities to submit a report in this regard. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday took notice of the killing of three people in Shah Alam market and sought a report from Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. He also directed to arrest those involved in the incident as early as possible and said that stern action should be taken against the culprits.

Man hit to death: A 20-year old man died in a road accident in Factory Area on Monday. The victim identified as Ali was trying to cross road on Ferozepur Road. Suddenly, a speeding car hit him. He fell down and received injuries. The victim was shifted to hospital where he died. Police removed the body to morgue.

accidents: Ten people were killed and 1,135 others sustained injuries in 1,017 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

Around 713 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 422 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, according to the Rescue-1122 spokesman. The analysis showed that 452 drivers, 39 juvenile drivers, 183 pedestrians and 510 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 89 victims, and at third Multan with 56 accidents and 65 victims. Around 814 motorcycles, 137 rickshaws, 119 cars, 68 vans, 14 buses, 38 trucks and 109 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.