Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Turkey must resume accepting migrants from Greece: EU

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: The EU’s home affairs commissioner said on Monday that Turkey should "urgently" resume accepting hundreds of migrants from Greece, days before EU chiefs were due to hold talks in Ankara.

"I call on Turkey to urgently resume the return of migrants from Greece," Ylva Johansson said during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, which hosts more than 8,000 asylum seekers. EU chiefs Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey next Tuesday. There are nearly 14,000 migrants housed on Lesbos and another four Aegean islands -- Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.

