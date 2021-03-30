Food authority discards substandard food items

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Monday discarded over 200 kilogram substandard and unhygienic food in various areas of the province.

The actions were carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan. The food authority during the operations sealed a hotel and bakery unit for sever unhygienic condition.

The spokesperson of the Authority said that the food safety teams discarded over 100 kg of substandard Ice-cream during inspection of food outlets in Dir Upper.During the raid, various bakeries, general stores, kebab shops, hotels and dairy shops were also inspected and notices were issued for improvement. He said that a hotel in Sheikh Yusuf Ada DI Khan was sealed for operating without authority license.