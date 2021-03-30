close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 30, 2021

4 people killed in firing

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two people, including a woman, were killed in Matani on the outskirts of the provincial capital here a Monday.

Police said the two were identified as Muslim Khan and Tehmina. The officials said the two were believed to have been killed for having a relationship. In another incident, two people were killed and three wounded when two parties traded fire in Bazidkhel area on Monday. An official said that Kamran and Zar Mohammad were killed and one person was wounded from one side while three were wounded from the rivals.

