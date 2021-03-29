Indian troops kill two more Kashmiris in Shopian

ISLAMABAD: Indian security forces killed two Kashmiri men in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

The killings took place during a siege and search operation in the Wangam area of Shopian, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Indian Police, the Army’s 34 Rashtariya Rifles and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, which began on Saturday evening. An Indian soldier was also killed and two others were injured in the area.

Meanwhile, occupied Kashmir’s high court quashed detention orders issued under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against a youth from Pulwama. A bench of Justice Rajesh Oswal ordered the occupation authorities to release the detainee Ashiq Ahmad forthwith, provided he was not required in any other case, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

Justice Oswal said: “Bare perusal of the grounds of detention revealed that the detaining authority has relied upon three FIRs while issuing the order impugned. All these FIRs pertain to the year 2016, whereas order impugned has been passed on 6th August 2019. Thus there is a delay of three years in passing the detention order.

“Thus the delay of three years in passing the order of detention has snapped the link between the prejudicial activities and the purpose for which the detention order is passed.”

In his plea filed through his father, Ashiq had challenged the order submitting that the grounds of detention are vague and on the basis of such vague grounds, no prudent man can make an effective representation against those allegations. He said the detaining authority has not prepared the grounds of detention itself.