‘Innovation Summit Sialkot-2021’ concludes

KARACHI: A two-day online ‘Innovation Summit Sialkot-2021’ has been organised, aiming to support the ‘10X Growth Programme’ by the Center of Innovation & Competitiveness Studies, (CICS-USKT), to boost the export from $2 billion to $20 billion.

Reports said the summit was organised by Integrated Resource Planning (IRP), in collaboration with USKT, BUKC, RIPP, and other public and private institutions, aiming to support the ‘10X Growth Programme’ by the Center of Innovation & Competitiveness Studies, (CICS-USKT), to boost the export from $2 billion to $20 billion. It said the event was to support, promote, and commercialise the technologies to boost export, specifically of district Sialkot. It added that Sialkot should also apply innovative technologies to create new exports horizons.

Director, Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Dr Rashid Aftab, chairman, Industrial Advisory Board, USKT, Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Darr, chairman, Baig Group, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, chairman IRP, Prof Abid H.K Sherwani, CEO, Tameer Micro Finance Bank, Nadeem Hussain, chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Faisal Mehboob Sheikh, executive director, USKT, Muhammad Rehan Younas, founder and chairman, Akhuwat, Dr Amjad Saqib, professor at International Business Strategy and Innovation and director BCNED UK, Prof Emanuela Todeva, and Dr Adam Saud, participated in the summit.