PTI calls for providing Covid-19 vaccine to media workers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter urged the National Command and Operations Centre on Sunday to provide the Covid-19 vaccine for media workers. In a letter to the NCOC chief and federal minister Asad Umar, the PTI Karachi’s information department said the federal government and the NCOC had played a commendable role in combating the coronavirus in the country.

“Our medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, showed bravery in the pandemic,” said Saddam Kumbhar, PTI Karachi deputy secretary information, in the letter. He said Karachi was the hub of the media industry and thousands of people were associated with this sector.

“In the coronavirus pandemic, journalists also played the role of frontline workers and conveyed the facts to the people,” the letter said. “Journalists performed their services without risking their lives.” The letter urged Asad Umar to provide Covid-19 vaccination facilities to journalists across the province, irrespective of age.