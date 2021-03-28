Govt urged to arrest killers of girl

PESHAWAR: The representatives of the Khattak tribe on Saturday gave a 72-hour deadline to the government to arrest the killers of a four-year- old Hareem Fatima in Kohat.

Led by Zafar Khattak, the protesters, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters urged the government to arrest the killers of Hareem Shah within 72 hours, otherwise, they would take extreme step and rulers would be responsible for the consequences.

Terming the killing of innocent minor Hareem Fatima a gruesome act, the speakers deplored the silence of authorities over the failure to bring the culprits to justice.

They deplored the role of lady doctor in Kohat for refusing to conduct postmortem of the victim and later silence of commissioner and DIG had created unrest among the Khattak tribe. They appealed to international organizations to raise voice to provide justice to Hareem Fatima.