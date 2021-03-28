A lost star

Many years back, when I was in Karachi, I worked with a camera crew. All crew members and actors with whom I worked always had good things to say about Haseena Moin and her stories. Everyone admired her dedication to work. She made sure that everything was done right and was as accurate as it could be to meet her conceived standards. People from my generation who grew up watching Ankahi, Tanhaiyan Shehzori, Uncle Urfi, Zer Zabar Pesh, etc learnt a lot from her portrayal of our cultural values. We feel great nostalgia for the old beautiful time. Rest in Peace, Haseena Apa.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada