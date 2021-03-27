Hyundai Nishat Motor launches “ELANTRA” with digital unveiling

Lahore: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), launched its long-awaited sedan, Hyundai ELANTRA, which is the third locally assembled vehicle by HNMPL. With its second digital launch amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, HNMPL saw it fit to take the responsible step and ensure the safety of avid Hyundai enthusiasts.

The event, hosted by Khalid Malik and Anoushay Ashraf, revealed the car with a music track composed of car sounds, accompanied by powerful vocals by Abdullah Siddiqui.

Senior Officials from the Hyundai Motor Company, namely, Head of Hyundai Motor Company M. East and Africa HQs, Mr. Bang Sun Jeong shared his excitement about the launch, stating that this will open up more avenues for Hyundai to incorporate more of their world-class service to Pakistan. Also, at the event the COO of Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited, Mr. Tatsuya Sato talked about his enthusiasm for launching Hyundai’s third CKD model in Pakistan.

Elantra comes with 16-Valve In-Line 4-Cylinder, 2.0 MPi Engine, with 154 maximum horse power/6,200 rpm and 195 nm Torque/4,500 rpm. It comes in 6-speed Automatic Transmission. The 2021 model has industry best features.****