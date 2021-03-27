Ex-ambassador Arif Kamal’s book launched

ISLAMABAD: Gen. Ehsan ul Haq, former chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, has said that the book “Reminiscences of My Wanderings,” by former Ambassador Arif Kamal is more than just reminiscences.

Gen Ehsan was speaking at the virtual launch of the book at the Institute of Strategic Studies. Najam Rafique from the ISS moderated the function.Gen Ehsan said that it not only focuses on the political and strategic aspects, but goes beyond that and highlights socio-cultural aspects of countries and regions where the author served during critical times of the 80s and 90s.

Ambassador Arif Kamal said that the book is a humble attempt to place on record the request for peace building with respect to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides touching upon the State, the book is an amalgamation of his personal glimpses of historically significant moments, including the Iranian Revolution, the final years of the Soviet Union, war in Afghanistan and the Middle East cauldron. He said the book presents the thoughts and experiences of his life in the bureaucracy and the roles he played in his personal capacity as a diplomat.

Former foreign secretary Riaz Mohammad Khan called it a delightful read, engaging, emotional and meaningful. The book, he said, is a blend of socio-political landscapes, diverse societies, varying from the Arab lands to Japan, Russia, and Canada. He said the book encapsulates an elegant and simple style and brings out the flavours of societies that the author lived in and reveals their soul.

Ejaz Rahim, former federal cabinet secretary, opined that some biographies are written through the eyes, some through the mind, and some through the heart, but the book by Kamal includes all the three elements. He said that the book is not a reassertion of ideological self, but a fresh foray and exploration of one’s self. He observed that the book presents a personal and a non-prescriptive approach and elaborates on the centrality of identity and self-actualisation.

Anchorperson Dr Moeed Pirzada praised Ambassador Kamal’s effort to have penned the book and said that it is a valuable contribution and its timing is apt as the world is witnessing a lot of turmoil and transition and change in Indian occupied Kashmir and the Middle East. The book, he said, makes the reader understand the evolution of Pakistan’s foreign policy and its relationship across the Middle East from the 70s to post 9/11.

Earlier, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director-General of ISS, in his welcome remarks, said that the book is a kind of legacy that one leaves behind and the author penned all experiences that he came across, his impressions and commentary through his book.