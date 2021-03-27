UK envoy, law minister discuss legal cooperation

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Friday during which the two sides discussed several issues related to mutual and legal cooperation between the two countries.

According to the law ministry spokesperson, Dr Turner commended the efforts and dedication of the law minister for working tirelessly on crucial legislation in Pakistan.

Naseem said the law ministry was working with all the stakeholders and providing logistical support and legal advice in case legislation was required to be drafted by other ministries.

Dr Turner also apprised Naseem about the success of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination roll-out in the UK.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari was also present during the meeting.