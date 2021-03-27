‘Dhoop Kinaray’ playwright Haseena Moin passes away

ISLAMABAD: Renowned dramatist and playwright Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi due to cardiac arrest, her family said on Friday. She was 78.

She had a number of critically acclaimed plays for stage, radio and television, some of which gained international repute. She was the recipient of the Pride of Performance award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan.

She wrote Pakistan’s first original script “Kiran Kahani” aired in the early-1970s. She was considered to be the best playwright and dramatist Pakistan has ever witnessed.

She wrote some of the most popular dramas which gained international repute include Ankahi, Tanhaiyaan, Kiran Kahani, Dhoop Kinaray, Aahat, Uncle Urfi, Shehzori, Kohar, Des Pardes, Pal Do Pal, Aansoo, Kasak, Parchaiyan (1976) and Parosi.

Other notable works include Mere Dard ko Jo Zuban Milay, Kaisa Yeh Junoon, Dhundle Raaste, Shayad ke Bahar Aaye, Mohim Joo, Tum Se Mil Kar, Bandish and Zer Zabar Paish. Information minister Shibli Faraz expressed deep grief and sorrow over Moin’s loss. In a condolence message, he said Hasina Moin had rendered invaluable services to Pakistan’s drama industry. She had immense talents and her services will be remembered for a long time, Faraz added.

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Arif Alvi, said the “country had lost a legend”. “Really sad to hear of the passing away of Haseena Moin Sahiba,” Begum Alvi said in a tweet. Samina Alvi termed Haseena Moin as “one of her favourite teachers” and recalled a meeting with her in recent past. “Her writing and her contributions will carry on, but today Pakistan has lost a legend,” she said.