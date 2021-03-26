close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
March 26, 2021

Bahawalpur to be connected with Motorway 5

National

March 26, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Thursday said Bahawalpur would be connected with M5 Motorway through Jhangra Interchange. Talking to reporters at Conference Room of his office, he said the work on this project would start soon with an estimated cost of Rs 7 billion. He said that a lake containing 600 cusec water would also be formed near the Sutlej River bridge. He said a crackdown on land grabbers was underway in the Bahawalpur division and so far more than 2,500 acre land with a market value of up to the tune of Rs 10 billion had been recovered from squatters. The commissioner said the Punjab Chief Minister would soon announce a special package for uplift and development of Bahawalpur. He said Rs 100 million were earmarked for the beautification of the city under the Bahawalpur City Package. To a question, the commissioner said work on Bahawalpur Ring Road was underway with fast pace and with completion of the road, traffic problems of Bahawalpur city would be mitigated. In response to another question, he said there was a strict ban on keeping livestock on city premises and severe action was being taken against violators.

