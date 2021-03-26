Navy divers help sought to recover body from Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration has sought the Pakistan Navy help to fish out the body of a newlywed woman from Sanghar district in Sindh, who had drowned in Kunhar River while posing for a photo.

The drowned woman Saima, who was on her honeymoon trip along with her husband, Khalilur Rehman, a lawyer by profession in the Sanghar area of the Sindh province, had slipped into Kunhar River when the latter was taking her picture on a rock in Malkandi area of the Kaghan valley.

“The local and Rescue 1122 divers are pursuing the task to fish out of the body of a woman tourist but rough weather and continuous rains are hampering the search operation,” Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan, who supervised the Rescue operation in Batakundi area of the Kaghan valley, told reporters on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner, who led the search operation in Malkandi and downstream in the valley, said that army personnel were moved to the valley to search for the body but they returned unsuccessful. “We have been expecting the Pakistan Navy divers shortly, who would take part in the ongoing search operation,” said the official.

The deputy commissioner said that drone facility would be utilised for the bird’s eye survey of the Kunhar River, which originates from the snowy water of high mountains and big glaciers in the upper parts of the Kaghan valley and falls in Jhelum River in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “I would request tourists to keep themselves away from the Kunhar River during their visit to the Kaghan valley and Balakot tehsil for high depth and coldest water.