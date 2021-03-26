Two cops injured in Kulachi terror attack

PESHAWAR: At least two policemen sustained injuries when terrorists of a banned outfit targeted an police armoured personnel carrier (APC) with rocket launchers, automatic weapons and explosives in Kulachi Tehsil of DI Khan district.

According to District Police Officer Najamul Hassan, the APC was on routine patrolling in the Kulachi city when attacked by nine armed terrorists with heavy ammunition at the Yadgar Chowk in the wee hours of Thursday. In the retaliatory fire by the police, the terrorists retrieved and managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness. Head Constables Shakil and Iqbal received injuries in the attack and were rushed to hospital.

Regional Police Officer Shaukat Abbas and DPO Najmul Hassan visited the hospital soon after the incident and inquired after the condition of the injured constables.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department lodged an FIR against nine terrorists of the banned outfit under Anti-Terrorism Act and started a search operation.