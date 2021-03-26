close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Fourth conference of speakers of parliaments ends in Turkey

National

March 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Fourth Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey ended on Thursday in Antalya, Turkey, after adopting a joint statement, the ‘Antalya Declaration’.

In line with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser’s proposal, the Antalya Declaration recognised Pakistan’s principled position on the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan in line with the UNSC resolutions.

On Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser’s initiative, the conference also stressed the need for all states to avoid politicisation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a tactic that India continuously employs against Pakistan.

The Antalya Declaration also adopted Pakistan’s iteration that Covid-19 vaccines must be made affordable for the people of developing countries, so as to ensure access of vulnerable populations to vaccines.

