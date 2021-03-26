Climate Change adaptation plan on the cards

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said a process had been initiated to roll out an overarching and viable national climate change adaptation plan.

"This process will look to build on the existing nature-based approaches, which include the Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, Ecosystem Restoration Fund, and Recharge Pakistan initiative," the premier's aide told an online project inception workshop here. The announcement comes six weeks before the country is to host the landmark World Environment Day on June 5.

Malik Amin said the plan was one of the most important mechanisms to adapt to climate change impacts and resilience against natural disasters. The PM's aide said Pakistan was already bearing the brunt of climate risks, while it contributed less than one per cent of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.