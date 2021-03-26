Indus Water Commission talks: India listened to Pakistan’s stance on water issues ‘seriously’

LAHORE: Indus Water Commissioner for Pakistan, Mehar Ali Shah, has said dialogue with India on water issues will continue in the future as well and that the Indian side listened to Pakistan’s stance “seriously”.

Talking to the media at Wagah border crossing on his return from India on Thursday after holding talks for two days in New Delhi, Shah said the Indian side listened to the objections raised by Pakistan on different projects on its rivers and promised “a serious review of such projects”.

Shah said it was “a good omen” that the talks process under the Indus Water Treaty had been restored after 2017, adding that the Indian side listened to the stance of Pakistan seriously, which would help take the talks process forward. He said Pakistan would invite Indian officials for a meeting after April 1.

To a question, the commissioner said the Pakistan side raised objections on Indian technical projects on its rivers and demanded the host side to address those objections and resolve the controversial issues on a permanent basis.

He said India would give the names and dates for the sites’ visit, which was due, adding that India had expressed its willingness for Pakistan’s visit. He said the Indian side also provided flood data during the monsoon season. The Indus Water Commissioner for Pakistan rejected the perception that Indian hydel power projects were near completion and made it clear that Lower-Kulnai and Pakal Dul projects would not be completed in the near future.

Shah said a meeting of the both sides was expected before July next and the flood data would be shared in that meeting. He once again said it was a good omen that India invited the Pakistani side for a meeting even during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.