Gold sheds Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs350 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs106,850 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price dropped by Rs300 to Rs91,607.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,730 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,370 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also stood same at Rs1,174.55 as per the ASSJA.