Faisalabad men gang-rape young woman with mental disability

FAISALABAD: At least two men allegedly gang-raped a young woman with a mental disability, with her widowed mother on Sunday accusing the police of deliberately delaying action against the culprits. Faisalabad police said the two men subjected the young woman to sexual assault in the city's Haji Abad neighbourhood. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect at the Nishatabad Police Station.

On the other hand, the survivor's mother claimed that the police were not arresting the suspected individuals. She further alleged that authorities had not included any charge of sexual abuse in the FIR.

The woman's mother said an examination to confirm the sexual assault took place three days ago but Faisalabad police have not provided the medico-legal report.

Faisalabad police, she further claimed, had not even sent the DNA samples to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore for further tests.