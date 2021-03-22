KP PRCS units treat 23,459 people in one month, say officials

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Mobile Health Units in three districts of the province and 23459 people were treated and provided free medications at the units in one month.

Speaking at a media briefing, PRCS KP Chairman Mohammad Hamid Khan said that the Mobile Health Unit established in Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan would reduce the burden on hospitals due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that over the past year, PRCS KP has provided direct support to around 1.2 million families, adding that the PRCS has hired medical specialists and other medical personnel for mobile healthcare units.

PRCS KP provincial branch health officer Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that before starting the project, a survey had been conducted in the areas, which was to ensure the supply of free medicines in accordance with the need of people.

Deputy Secretary PRCS Humaira Iqbal said that in all three districts, the Society’s district secretaries, district administration and health department jointly determined different vulnerable areas. Following this, mobile health teams in these areas were dispatched to facilitate the general public.

Discussing the first month report to the media, program manager Malik Masood explained the data and said that overall 23459 people have been facilitated since now, which include 4075 men, 8955 women and 10429 children.

He further said that the data would be further shard with the health department for the future planning.