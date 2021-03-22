Teachers continue protest for regularisation

LAHORE: A number of schoolteachers continued their protest outside Chief Minister House here on Sunday demanding unconditional regularisation of services. The protesting teachers have been demanding unconditional regularisation of services of over 11,000 Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) across the province.

They demand that regularisation of their services should not be linked with the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had met a delegation of the protesting teachers on Friday and had assured of taking up the issue with relevant authorities as the issue did not just pertain to School Education Department.

In a press release here on Sunday, the representatives of protesting teachers alleged that on one hand the government was holding talks with the protesters while on the other hand departmental action was being initiated against the teachers for participating in the protests.

They alleged that such actions were in fact an effort to sabotage dialogue process and should be avoided. The schoolteachers had protested on several occasions in the past observing that over 11,000 SSEs and AEOs were upset because of the delay in the regularisation of their services and they wanted unconditional regularisation as they were recruited purely on merit.