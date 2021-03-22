EOBI pensioners asked to get biometric verification by March 31

Islamabad : Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension recipients has been asked to get their biometric verification done by March 31 failing which their pension would be stopped.

The pensioners were required to undergo biometric verification from nearby branch of Bank Al Falah maintaining his/her pension account. As per SOPs (standard operating procedures) biometric verification was compulsory after every six months in March and October, said a final notice issued to pensioners and published in leading newspapers.