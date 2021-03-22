Fresh security plan for Islamabad unveiled

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have devised a new and elaborate security plan to ensure high vigilance in the city and maintain law and order in an effective manner.

According to this new plan, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the security of Islamabad Capital Territory has been divided into three tiers which would help to ensure prevention and detection of crime.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar have directed for renewed efforts to combat anti-social elements and maintain high vigilance in the city.

Following their directions, this new plan has been chalked out and policing efforts would be accelerated to curb criminal activities, the SSP (Operations) added.

Security deployment, he said, would be made around all borders/sides of Islamabad in first tier while police teams would conduct snap-checking at sectors in second tier and street patrol unit to patrol in streets in third tier.

The first tier would cover all the entry and exit points and intersections. Two snap checking teams under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) or Additional SHO would ensure checking as per second tier and proforma of all snap checking exercise would be prepared.

The street patrol units, vehicles of police stations and Eagle Squad would conduct checking at markets and street as per third tier.

A total of 40 motorbikes have been provided to all Zonal SPs who would submit the checking proforma daily to the office of SSP (Operations). Additional SP Islamabad would be In-Charge of all patrolling affairs being made through motorbikes while Zonal SPs would conduct inspection of all vehicles performing duties according to this plan.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer presided over a special meeting at Rescue 15 held in connection with this new security plan. The meeting was attended among others by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (City) Muhammad Omer Khan, SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hyat Khan Niazi, SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab, SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun, SDPOs and SHOs.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer briefed all police officials about this new plan and directed to accomplish their duties in responsible manner assigned through this plan. He said that he would also conduct surprise checking and asked all officials to properly brief their subordinates while assigning duties under this new security plan.

He said that every policemen would have to perform effectively as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and to give better feedback. Police officials, he said, would have to ensure presence in their respective areas to monitor security related efforts while decent attitude should be adopted during interaction with citizens. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated, he warned.