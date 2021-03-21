CCPO lauds Lahore Police performance

LAHORE: CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has lauded the performance of all divisional SSP of Investigation and Operations Wing as well as SP Dolphin and SP Mobiles Squads for their untiring efforts to improve the overall performance of Lahore Police during the month of February, marked as positive and in Green category during analysis in the last RPOs Video link conference held at CPO office.

CCPO directed all divisional SSPs to further improve their performance to sustain this positive ranking of Lahore police through better service delivery, citizens centric policing and control over crimes utilising best professional skills and capabilities.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police, in previous RPOs conference few days back presided by IG Punjab, senior police officers had evaluated the overall performance of all RPOs and DPOs for the month of February this year. Performance of Lahore police through its Key Performance Indicators proved visible improvement as it achieved plus ten points instead of its last few months’ negative ranking.

Lahore Police in the month of February executed effective and timely action with coordinated operational strategy for eradication of crimes. The ratio of challenging in cases of arrests of dacoits was comparatively better than all others districts as Lahore Police submitted 47 percent challans in the courts.

According to the performance evaluation reports, Lahore Police arrested as many as 450 dacoits during the month of February by efficient patrolling plan and intelligence based operations. The incidents of motorcycle thefts also remained less than the previous months due to better monitoring and patrolling mechanism and awareness campaign. Lahore Police timely traced and competed most of the challans in rape cases as well during last month. Response time of Lahore Police on helpline 15 calls also improved from previous 07 minutes to 05 minutes on average in February.

Spokesperson Lahore police further informed that inspections of all the police stations of Lahore by the concerned senior police officers in February also remained 100 percent. The analysis of performance of Lahore Police during RPOs Conference showed positive marking of Lahore police for the first time which was negative for last many months which is acknowledgement of improvement in overall performance of different units of Lahore Police.