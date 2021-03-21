close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
March 21, 2021

Health ministry gets new joint secretary

Islamabad

March 21, 2021

Islamabad: Mir Afzal Khan has been posted to the national health services ministry as joint secretary after promotion to BPS-20 on the regular basis.

An officer of the Secretariat Group, Mir Afzal currently works at the Federal Broad of Revenue.

According to an Establishment Division notification, Mir Afzal has been transferred on promotion and posted as the joint secretary to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division with an immediate effect until further orders.

