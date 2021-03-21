Health ministry gets new joint secretary

Islamabad: Mir Afzal Khan has been posted to the national health services ministry as joint secretary after promotion to BPS-20 on the regular basis.

An officer of the Secretariat Group, Mir Afzal currently works at the Federal Broad of Revenue.

According to an Establishment Division notification, Mir Afzal has been transferred on promotion and posted as the joint secretary to the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division with an immediate effect until further orders.