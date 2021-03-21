Envoys wish PM speedy recovery

Islamabad: The foreign envoys on Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The 68-year-old premier minister tested positive for Covid-19 in the day and self-isolated himself at home.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, responding to the development, said: "My best wishes for speedy and complete recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI."

The French Embassy in Pakistan taking to Twitter, said: "We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery."

Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw also tweeted that he wished a full and speedy recovery for the prime minister. "My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country."

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Ambassador Bénédict de Cerjat said: "Wishing a speedy recovery to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI."

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said, "Wishing a speedy recovery & shifa to PM @ImranKhanPTI #GetWellSoon."