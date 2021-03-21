China dominates Pentagon chief’s visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin praised India’s growing ties with "like-minded partners" as he held talks in New Delhi Saturday that were expected to be dominated by shared alarm about China.
India is a vital US partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Austin’s two-day trip is New Delhi’s first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden’s administration.