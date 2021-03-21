Ikram Mahmood Memorial Cup main segment

at LRC today

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The 29th winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club has a card of seven races with Ikram Mahmood Memorial Cup being the main segment on Sunday (today).

In the first race favourite for win is Sher Shah Bhakkar and for places Mehrban and Trick or Treat. Others in the field are Sadia Aizal, Gifts of Gold, Hyper Trapper and Piyari Guria.

In the second race favourite for win is Big Foot and for places Zaman Sahib and Minding. Others in the field are Buzkushi, Merchant of Venus, Smiling Again, Punjabi Munda, Red Boy, Chan Punjabi, Sweet Miracle, After Hero, Anmole One, Hamayoon Choice and Zil Prince.

In the third race favourite for win is Victory Free and for places Champion of Mind and Faizi Choice. Others in the field are Bright Gold, Wahab Choice, Golden Pound, Safdar Princess, Tatla Pride and Sweet Golden.

In the fourth race favourite for win is Jan-e-Fida and for places Chhota Jharra and Jalpana Prince. Others in the field are Imran Princess, Drums of War, Thosand Love, Silken Black, Prince of Arab, Ask Me and Qamar Choice.