CJCSC meets Iraqi defence leaders

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Iraq, called on Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori, Iraq's Defence Minister. The CJCSC also held separate meetings with Gen Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami, Iraqi Chief of Staff, and Lt Gen Shahab Jihad Ali, Commander Iraqi Air Force. The two sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security, defence cooperation and prevailing regional environment.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military cooperation between and expressed their resolve to continue to forge deeper ties. Gen Nadeem Raza also visited Defence University for Higher Military Studies (DUFHMS), and called on its Rector Lt Gen Saad Mizhir Muhsin Hashim Al Allaq.

During the interaction, CJCSC highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, and also apprised him of Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability especially in Afghanistan.

Earlier, upon arrival at the ministry of defence, an the CJCSC was presented guard of honour by a an Iraqi military contingent.