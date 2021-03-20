Shepherd shot dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A shepherd was killed and his friend sustained bullet injuries in the Nanaha area here, the locals said on Friday.

Muhammad Chanzeb and his friend Shahjahan, they said, were asleep at a mountainous hut after grazing their animals when armed men opened fire on them.

Both received serious injuries and locals rushed them to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Chanzeb dead.

Shahjahan was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The Saddar Police Station after lodging first information report started an investigation to trace the blind murder.

Meanwhile, the traders threatened to observe a shutter-down strike if the robbers involved in looting a jeweller in the Gari Habibullah were not arrested within a couple of days.

The traders at a meeting strongly condemned an incident where a group of robbers snatched over 3kg gold ornaments after injuring a jeweller Hamza Qaisar some four days back.