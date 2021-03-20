Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli soldiers when clashes erupted during a demonstration in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

"A citizen who was shot in the head with live ammunition died," the ministry said, adding the incident happened in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus. The Israeli army acknowledged a "violent riot" took place there, "during which dozens of Palestinian rioters hurled rocks at IDF troops."