PDM advised to shun ‘negative politics’: Rs18b released for 136 tehsil councils on CM’s order

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has advised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to abjure negative politics as there was no room for opportunists in the new Pakistan. He was talking to a delegation of parliamentarians, who called on him at his office here Friday. The chief minister said that propaganda-based politics was the favourite modus operandi of the opposition, but propagandists would remain frustrated as before.

Meanwhile, the government will respond to the tactics of negative politics with public service, he said. Those who called onthe chief minister included Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, MNAs Javaria Zafar Aheer, Nawab Sher Waseer and Shaukat Bhatti. They apprised him of the problems of their constituencies.

Usman Buzdar promised to solve their problems on a priority basis and said that no one would be allowed to create hurdles to the resolution of genuine issues. Public service was the main agenda of the PTI government, he said and added that the elements trying to create difficulties in the journey of development would always fail.

On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, secretary local government released Rs18 billion for 136 tehsil councils for provision of municipal services to people. In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM said the annual development programme 2020-21 was aimed at benefiting the people at the grassroots level through a network of 306 local governments.

Initially, 7,352 schemes worth Rs20 billion had been identified in the ADP. However, the chief minister said that 6,688 schemes worth Rs18 billion were approved and tenders for 4,460 schemes had been issued for timely start of the development works. Work was being started on 2,657 projects worth Rs7 billion in rural areas, while another Rs3.70 billion had been earmarked for work on 1,640 schemes in various urban centres on a priority basis, he said.

The chief minister said that work was being started on 1,025 roads construction, 967 schemes of modern drainage system, 131 schemes of clean drinking water and 33 solid waste management schemes in different areas of the province. Along with it, 10 schemes had been earmarked for master planning, zoning and healthcare facilities with an amount of Rs5 billion, he added.This will start a new era of development by providing necessary facilities at the grassroots level, concluded the CM.