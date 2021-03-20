CM Usman Buzdar rejects LDA’s deputation policy plan

LAHORE:Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has rejected the proposed deputation policy of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and directed to constitute a committee of stakeholders to decide the issue.

Lahore Development Authority’s top management on Friday presented a draft of new deputation policy in the third authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Punjab. Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman Wasa Sh Imtiaz Mahmood, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials attended the meeting. Sources said the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has questioned the LDA's Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar as to why officers on deputation were needed in LDA. Sources said the Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood also opposed the proposed deputation policy of the LDA.

Later, the participants of the meeting gave different suggestions regarding the deputation policy of the LDA. Chief Minister directed to make deputation policy of officers in LDA uniform and realistic. He also directed to form a sub-committee to review the deputation policy and submit its final report on deputation policy within the next 7 days. The meeting also gave approval to hand over residential plots in Jubilee Town to Shelter Authority under rules and regulations. It was decided that the residential plots can only be used for construction of shelter homes. The meeting also decided to re-limit the scope of LDA to Lahore only. Chief Minister directed to submit regular summary in this regard so that necessary amendments will be made in the Lahore Development Authority Act, 1975 to re-limit the scope of LDA to Lahore.

Chief Minister said that new projects have been started for the convenience of the citizens of Lahore. He said LDA’s plan to build apartments was of utmost importance and with this project, low income groups will get their roof. By making reforms in LDA, it has been made a public friendly institution, Buzdar said adding the Punjab government was committed to provide basic amenities to the citizens at their doorstep. DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar also gave a briefing on important issues of the organisation.