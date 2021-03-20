Female ‘Moharrirs’ posted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Asif Bahadur has appointed female Muharrars at four police stations to facilitate women complainants.

“We have appointed female Muharars because women complaints sometimes can’t share their issues with male Muharrars,” he said while speaking to journalists on Friday. The female Muharrars have been posted at the city police station, Oghi police station, Shinkiari Police Station and Balakot Police Station, he added.

Syeda Misbah Abid, a newly-appointed Moharrir at the City Police Station, said because of the local culture and traditions, women complaints didn’t come to police stations but since she was appointed, several women had approached them. Irum Afsar of Oghi Police Station said that she always welcomed women visitors as it was her job to help them.